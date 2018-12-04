Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reveals why she kept away from social media for long

The age is digital. You'd rarely find a prominent public figure who likes to stay away from all the tempting attention that social media offers. It is not just a celebrity's most handy tool to directly establish a connection with the fans but has now turned into a new mode of business as well. 'Instagram family' is now a familiar term with stars celebrating as and when they cross benchmarks of follower numbers. At times, it does get a bit chaotic, especially for the person who is at the receiving end of compliments, criticisms and attention, all in abundance. Precisely why Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of Bollywood's most sought-after names, took the longest time to join the Instagram bandwagon.

"The reason I stayed away for so long was that the nature of the beast is such that it becomes a business. Everyone wants numbers, they start to see it as a barometric reflection of your popularity or status. How do you then monetise it, or treat it professionally? It’s fine that it’s a business at the end of the day, but I didn’t want to get drawn into that entire world, the drama. That said, it’s a way of life, it’s the world in which our kids are growing up, it’s here to stay, and there’s nothing wrong with it. There’s no need to abstain. So I’m going to be part of it, but maybe not for the same reasons as others are," the former beauty queen told Conde Nast Traveller.

From Aishwarya's Instagram handle, one can see that she likes to share special moments captured, rather than making it a mirror of her day-to-day life. Her adorable PDA acts with daughter Aaradhya are our favourite. While stars using their social media engagement for professional boost is absolutely okay, we are glad someone is treating it more personally!