Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rings in her birthday with mom, hubby and daughter

The epitome of beauty and one of the most talented actresses of Bollywood, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates her birthday today. It is hard to believe, but yes she celebrates her 45th birthday. The Devdas actress ringed her birthday with mother Brindya Rai, hubby Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. And of course, the actress wanted her fans to know that how she ringed in her birthday.

View this post on Instagram 💖Thank you BOTH🤗😘BLESSED😍LOVE YOU ETERNALLY 💖✨🌈 A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Oct 31, 2018 at 11:18pm PDT

Aishwarya took to Instagram to share some pictures from her birthday celebrations. Well, she has flown down to Goa with Abhishek and Aaradhya to celebrate the special day.

Abhishek took to Instagram to wish his wifey. The actor has called her his ‘happy place’. His post will surely make you go aww… Abhishek and Aishwarya have given us a lot of couple goals. We are sure fans of both the actors are keen to watch them on the big screen and their wish will come true soon as they have signed the film Gulab Jamun.

View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday Wife. I love you! ❤️ #MyHappyPlace A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Oct 31, 2018 at 11:13pm PDT

Aishwarya was last seen on the big screen in Fanney Khan which unfortunately didn’t make a mark at the box office. But the actress’ performance was praised in the film. Abhishek made his comeback this year with Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan and is currently busy with the shooting of Life In A Metro sequel.