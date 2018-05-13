Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shines at Cannes in this sequined masterpiece

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a global icon. From 1994 when she won the Miss World title to her 16th year at the Cannes red carpet, her popularity has only grown. After ruling the red carpet for 15 years, the world of fashion and entertainment was waiting with baited breath to see what she would wear this year. The time has come to just stop and stare as the queen has made her first appurtenance at the French Riviera.

Aishwarya picked a beautiful sequined outfit straight off the shelves of Manish Arora. The shoulder-revealing flared sleeves outfit is almost entirely covered in detailed sequin work. The colours are soothing to the eyes and perfect for a warm summer. The mosaic-like work on the flooring-sweeping gown works brilliantly for Aishwarya’s physique. Aishwarya let her hair down with a flawless blow-dry and even kept her make-up minimum. The actress chose to go with minimal jewellery too, sporting just an earring with the outfit.

Feel the light✨✨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 12, 2018 at 2:02am PDT

L2❤️❤️🤗🤗 A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 12, 2018 at 3:59am PDT

Reflections....... A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 12, 2018 at 5:29am PDT

✨✨✨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 12, 2018 at 5:30am PDT

Aishwarya took to her new Instagram account to share a couple of images of her outfit from the festival. Having joined the social media platform only on Friday, the actress is new to Instagram. While we are yet not sure if this is her official account, due to a lack of a blue tick, the account has husband Abhishek Bachchan's approval. Abhishek has liked and even reacted to a few posts by his wife.

Before Aishwarya arrived at Cannes, actress Deepika Padukone represented cosmetic giant L'Oreal at the red carpet on May 10 and May 11. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dominates the red carpet tonight and later on Sunday. Fans and fashionistas cannot wait to see what the actress will wear to her other outings at the festival. After Aishwarya, newly married actress Sonam Kapoor will take over the red carpet. Sonam is scheduled to represent the brand on May 14 and May 15.

Aishwarya first made her Cannes appearance in 2012 and even went on to become the first Indian actress to be a Cannes Film Festival jury member the very next year. The actress has been a permanent fixture at the event ever since.