Rushabh Dhruv May 31 2019, 11.52 pm May 31 2019, 11.52 pm

The world stood still and was in a state of shock because of the horrific attack that took place in Kashmir’s Pulwama district back in February. It was reported that about 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and many were critically injured in the attack. It was after a suicide bomber, belonging to the terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), drove an explosive-laden SUV into a bus carrying soldiers. Right from the moment this piece of sad news broke, Bollywood also was equally disturbed with the devastating attack. Now, after stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor shot for a special video for the Pulwama martyrs, it's Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who is all set to walk the same path.

Titled as Tu Desh Mera, the tribute video will reportedly feature 14 actors. While other actors have already shot for the video, Aishwarya was the only one left. Taking the time out of her busy schedule, Aish shot the video. A while back, a few pictures of Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor had gone viral where they were seen shooting for the same. The song will be out on July 27 as was revealed by the production house.

Here's a glimpse of Aishwarya from the same:

An amazing attempt by Bollywood combined for the Pulwama martyrs.