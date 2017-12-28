Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to play a woman with multiple personality disorder?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan might step into Nargi Dutt’s shoes for a remake of 1967 hit film Raat Aur Din if recent reports are to be believed.

The film is based on Dissociative Identity Disorder for which Nargis even won the National Award for Best Actress in 1968. This was Nargis’ last film before she retired from Bollywood. This will be the first time that Aishwarya will be attempting a role like this. From among the names doing rounds to play the lead is Madhuri Dixit-Nene as well.

Earlier reports were rife that producer duo Abbas-Mustan will be producing it. But now the Raat Aur Din remake will be produced jointly by Prernaa Arora and Siddharth Anand. Prernaa reportedly confirmed that she is in talks with Aishwarya but said that she is yet to give her nod to the film.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya has been busy shooting for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's musical comedy Fanney Khan. She will be paired opposite Rajkummar Rao in the film, which also features Anil Kapoor in the lead.

Remakes seem to be the latest trend in Bollywood given that this year they have done well at the box office, be it Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshay Khanna starrer Ittefaq or Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Judwaa 2. The coming year will also see a few remakes other than Raat aur Din.

After the success of ‘Judwaa 2’, Varun is considering to reboot another Salman Khan starrer, Biwi No.1. Although nothing has been finalised as yet, if the film happens, this will become Varun’s third film with father David Dhawan after ‘Main Tera Hero’ and ‘Judwaa 2’.

Similarly, reportedly Anushka Sharma wants Mani Ratnam's 'Dil Se' be remade in contemporary times and that she gets to play the role reprised by Manisha Koirala in the film.