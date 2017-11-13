Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in his next film?

Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set for the biggest role of her career as she joins hands with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a project that takes a marked departure from their previous work.

Bollywood Hungama quoted a source in the know, “Everyone knows Aishwarya is the role model for all the heroines that Sanjay Bhansali works for. No matter whom he works with, she remains the benchmark. Even during the past 5 years when he has worked with other actors SLB has been constantly in touch with Aishwarya.”

It turns out that the director misses working with Aishwarya who is well known for her work in some of Bhansali’s classics such as Hum…Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas and Guzaarish.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Aishwarya and Bhansali met last week for a long chat and have decided to work on something that won’t be heavy or an epic-historic flick. The plan is for a light-tone, comedy film.

Whatever the film is, details regarding the same is still sketchy. However according to India Today, the male leads for the film could be Shah Rukh Khan or Abhishek Bachchan. Meanwhile Bhansali is currently focusing on the safe release of his latest film, the Deepika Padukone- Ranveer Singh- Shahid Kapoor starrer Padmavati amidst all the protests against it.​