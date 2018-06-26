Aishwarya Rai Bachchan trains for a special song with Beyoncé and Rihanna's choreographer

The beautiful Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all ready to mesmerize us once again with her performance in the upcoming movie Fanney Khan. She will be seen in the role of a glamorized singer in the flick.

The actress has started shooting for a special song for the same and the best part is that the diva will be depicted as the Madonna of India. The song is being choreographed by ace-International choreographer Frank Gatson Jr who has choreographed tracks for artistes like Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce, Usher, Brandy and Kelly Rowland.

Now, we have come across pictures of Aishwarya rehearsing and posing with Frank at a dance studio. She was wearing a black tank top with black leggings and white and pink sneakers. Here are the pictures:

Aishwarya has made us go gaga with her dance moves in her earlier flicks and needless to say, we are super excited for this one. Speaking of Fanney Khan, the teaser will be unveiled today (June 26). A poster of the film was shared by Anil Kapoor a few days back. The movie is based on the Dutch film Everybody’s Famous (2000) that was nominated for Oscars in the Best Foreign Language film category.

Helmed by Atul Manjrekar and co-produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures Productions and T-series in association with Anil Kapoor Films Company Network, Fanney Khan will be releasing on August 3 this year. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao in a pivotal role.