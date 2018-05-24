Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: We, as women, need to stop judging each other

Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently made an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2018 red carpet and made many heads turn with her outfits. In a group interview on the sidelines of her Cannes appearance as the brand ambassador of cosmetic brand L’Oreal Paris, the actress spoke at length about how one’s desire to look glamourous shouldn’t be the factor to judge their intellectuality.

“Grooming has been a part of our culture since the beginning, both for men and women. Everybody grooms themselves but to what degree depends up on the individual. First, we need to free ourselves of judging each other. Someone did more then it’s his or her choice, and if someone did less then that’s also their choice. I don’t think either side should be judged. We, as women, need to stop judging each other in a sense that if you put make-up that doesn’t mean you don’t have brains, it doesn’t mean you lack in substance, it does not mean that you are not sensitive or compassionate,” said Aishwarya.

“At the same time, if you choose not to use makeup, doesn’t mean you are a disinterested person or a person lacking in colour or you are brainy just because you don’t put makeup, or you are too serious and not a fun-loving person. The day we break away from these pre-conceived notions, we all will start co-existing”, she added.

A lot of actresses till date have fallen prey to sexism within the industry and outside. The former Miss World also mentioned that the acclaimed people she has worked with in her career didn’t choose her just because of her looks. “Since the beginning, through media interviews, the audience has got to know about my real personality, my beliefs, my choices. I didn’t get judged on the basis of my looks. I do believe, however, that I could have got bracketed or slotted had my audience not known how I am off screen. Also, look at the choices I made in my career. I worked with people like Mani Ratnam, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra… So, that helped too. You think these people would work with me because of my looks? I am sure they are intelligent enough to not risk their films with my face. They must have seen something in me”, she concluded.