Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 17 years of Cannes journey: Her hit and disaster outfits

Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan completes 16 years at the Cannes International Film Festival. The global icon has, year after year, managed to surprise her fans with uber-stylish looks at the festival.
Here are some hits and disasters from her 16 years at Cannes.
Courtesy: Twitter/L'Oreal Paris India
2018: In a Michael Cinco outfit, Ash was quite the head-turner.
Courtesy: Emirates Woman
2017: Michael Cinco cinderella gown made her look flawless.
Courtesy: Huffington Post Canada
2016: She managed to bring class to this heavily embellished Ellie Saab gown.
Courtesy: Hindustan Times
2015: Ralph and Russo white with black print stole the show.
Courtesy: Huffington Post Canada
2014: Roberto Cavalli tube slim fit golden was impressive to a great extent.
Courtesy: Bollywoodlife.com
2013: Miss Bachchan carried the Satin Teal gown with elegance.
Courtesy: The Beauty Gypsy
2012: She managed to cover her post-pregnancy weight with Elie Saab full-netted-sleeved embroidered blue gown.
Courtesy: Pinkvilla
2011: Followed the peplum trend back then with the off-shouldered Ellie Saab gown.
Courtesy: IBTimes UK
2010: Black strapless Armani Prive gown gave her another hit.
Courtesy: India TV
2009: Floor-sweeping fairytale white Roberto Cavalli gown garnered much attraction.
Courtesy: Pinterest
2008: Alas! This was when perfection dropped down to disaster with the loud green-embroidered slit gown.
Courtesy: Rediff.com
2007: Chic strapless gown accessorised with a diamond neckpiece marked her first Cannes with hubby.
Courtesy: ExpatWoman
2006: Black Roberto Cavalli with ruffles teamed up well with the wheel-shaped earings.
Courtesy: Bollywoodlife.com
2005: Keeping it simple, she chose Armani white floral gown.
Courtesy: Pinterest
2004: The dupatta made this otherwise impressive Neeta Lulla cut-out gown a fashion-disaster.
Courtesy: HuffPost India
2003: Neon green Neeta Lulla saree with a spaghetti blouse was another big no.
Courtesy: divalikes.com
2002: Her first and the worst was with this Neeta Lulla saree and gold jewellery which seemed more like a wedding outfit.