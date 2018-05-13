Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 17 years of Cannes journey: Her hit and disaster outfits

Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan completes 16 years at the Cannes International Film Festival. The global icon has, year after year, managed to surprise her fans with uber-stylish looks at the festival.

Here are some hits and disasters from her 16 years at Cannes.

Courtesy: Twitter/L'Oreal Paris India

2018: In a Michael Cinco outfit, Ash was quite the head-turner.

Courtesy: Emirates Woman

2017: Michael Cinco cinderella gown made her look flawless.

Courtesy: Huffington Post Canada

2016: She managed to bring class to this heavily embellished Ellie Saab gown.

Courtesy: Hindustan Times

2015: Ralph and Russo white with black print stole the show.

Courtesy: Huffington Post Canada

2014: Roberto Cavalli tube slim fit golden was impressive to a great extent.

Courtesy: Bollywoodlife.com

2013: Miss Bachchan carried the Satin Teal gown with elegance.

Courtesy: The Beauty Gypsy

2012: She managed to cover her post-pregnancy weight with Elie Saab full-netted-sleeved embroidered blue gown.

Courtesy: Pinkvilla

2011: Followed the peplum trend back then with the off-shouldered Ellie Saab gown.

Courtesy: IBTimes UK

2010: Black strapless Armani Prive gown gave her another hit.

Courtesy: India TV

2009: Floor-sweeping fairytale white Roberto Cavalli gown garnered much attraction.

Courtesy: Pinterest

2008: Alas! This was when perfection dropped down to disaster with the loud green-embroidered slit gown.

Courtesy: Rediff.com

2007: Chic strapless gown accessorised with a diamond neckpiece marked her first Cannes with hubby.

Courtesy: ExpatWoman

2006: Black Roberto Cavalli with ruffles teamed up well with the wheel-shaped earings.

Courtesy: Bollywoodlife.com

2005: Keeping it simple, she chose Armani white floral gown.

Courtesy: Pinterest

2004: The dupatta made this otherwise impressive Neeta Lulla cut-out gown a fashion-disaster.

Courtesy: HuffPost India

2003: Neon green Neeta Lulla saree with a spaghetti blouse was another big no.

Courtesy: divalikes.com

2002: Her first and the worst was with this Neeta Lulla saree and gold jewellery which seemed more like a wedding outfit.