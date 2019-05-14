Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes journey: Her best and worst fashion choices!

Nikita Thakkar May 14 2019, 12.05 pm May 14 2019, 12.05 pm

Aishwarya Rai is the epitome of beauty and such magnificent persona deserves all the attention. After winning the Miss World in 1994, Aishwarya has been winning over the world with her beauty. So much that she has become a regular at the Cannes red carpet. The prestigious film festival sees dignitaries from all over the world and Aishwarya is the one representing India since 2002. Thanks to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, Aishwarya got to walk the red carpet of Cannes for the very first time. The film was selected to be screened at Cannes and Aishwarya made her appearance with Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Ever since then, she has been a constant at the red carpet. Well, when we say Cannes, it is ought to be glamorous. Over the years, Aishwarya has put a great show wearing some amazing outfits. Having said that, there have been times when she's missed the fashion mark.

Here's the timeline of Aishwarya Rai's best and worst Cannes appearances.

2002

The bright yellow saree with heavy jewellery may appear to be a bad choice now but back then, people loved her look.

2003

The initial few years of Cannes were all about going desi for Aishwarya Rai. Her second year at Cannes, however, wasn't as impressive as her debut. Pretty sad actually!

2004

Aishwarya then tried to go bold at the 57th Cannes film festival in the year 2004. A shimmer dress with a plunging neckline and cuts made Aishwarya stand out from the crowd.

2005

The 58th Cannes Film Festival saw Aishwarya go all floral at the red carpet. Nothing extravagant about this outfit though!

2006

The 59th Cannes film festival witnessed a transformation in Aishwarya's approach as she opted to wear a nice body hugging corset gown in navy blue with frill. It's the neckpiece that grabbed eyeballs.

2007

The next year Aishwarya walked the red carpet with hubby Abhishek Bachchan. Wearing a white corset dress and a diamond neckpiece, Aishwarya looked elegant and nice.

2008

For her red carpet appearance at the 61st Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya chose to wear a black satin dress with hair tied in a messy bun. We like!

It was in the same year that Aishwarya took her in-laws to Cannes but she failed to impress in her ill-fitted pink dress.

2009

White is a great pick to shine on the red carpet and in 2008, Aishwarya turned up as a snow white!

2010

Aishwarya Rai's 2009 pick for the Cannes Film Festival was as gorgeous as her. A nice off-shoulder dress in pastel accentuated her beauty. Not to miss her hanging out with Eva Longoria.

We also loved the golden saree she wore for her another red carpet appearance at Cannes in the same year.

2011

Aishwarya's appearance at the 64th Cannes Film Festival was a little disappointing. The dress did nothing to add to her beauty while he makeup too was out of place.

2012

It was right after Aishwarya Rai had given birth to her daughter Aaradhya that the extravagant gala took place. Despite carrying a little post-pregnancy weight, Mrs Bachchan made a stunning red carpet appearance at Cannes.

2013

Next year she appeared as a diva! Wearing a satin gown in sea-blue, Aishwarya looked mesmerising at 66th Cannes Film Festival.

2014

And the mermaid sashayed the red carpet looking ravishing AF!

2015

The 68th Cannes Film Festival saw Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opting for a young dress, very unlike the sleek, sexy gowns she used to wearing.

2016

And then came the time of her purple lipstick that became a source of several memes. Though quite a few joked about it, we loved her for experimenting with finesse.

2017

The 70th Cannes Film Festival saw the best of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as she picked two most elegant ensembles for her red carpet appearances.

2018

The last year was very special for Aishwarya as she took her daughter Aaradhya to Cannes. Wearing a peacock themed dress, Aishwarya burned the red carpet with her oomph.

Now we await this year's red carpet look. Which one did you like the most? Comment and let us know...