Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Instagram posts will give you mommy goals

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan put up a strong performance at Cannes. After stealing the spotlight on her first day, she followed suit for the second day as well. This is her 17th appearance at the Cannes Film Festival and the actress had daughter Aaradhya in tow. Just like her mother, the youngster looked pretty as she was escorted by Ash.

Aishwarya recently joined social networking site Instagram following several requests from her fans. The first post she shared was of herself and her daughter. The doting mom shared quite a few pictures of Aaradhya and even spent some quality time with her at Cannes, visiting the beach.

Dressed in red for her first outing, Aaradhya looked angelic. You could tell the incredible mother-daughter bond between the two as they complimented each other. Aishwarya is a pro at mesmerizing people and she gave her daughter a glimpse of that life when she twirled her in front of the cameras in a blink-and-you-miss moment as they walked down a corridor.

On the occasion of Mother’s day, Ash shared a cute picture of herself with Aaradhya and her grandmother, captioning that the duo completes her. Aaradhya has learned the art of posing before the cameras pretty well as she shared space with her mom and some of the biggest names of Hollywood with enviable ease.

The duo even matched the colour of their outfits for Aishwarya’s final outing yesterday – a white dress for the junior while Aishwarya donned an off-shoulder dress.

Besides setting up major mommy goals, Aishwarya is also keeping herself fit and ready. Post her pregnancy, Aishwarya had gained a lot of weight but she shed those pounds and got back to looking ageless, possibly handing her husband Abhishek Bachchan a few fitness targets in the bargain. The actor is often seen in football matches and will be starring in his next film Manmarziyan. Aishwarya surely knows how to manage both work and family.