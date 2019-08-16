Priyanka Kaul August 16 2019, 10.13 am August 16 2019, 10.13 am

The 15th August of this year marked two major events for the Indian diaspora. Apart from it being the 73rd Independence Day, the festival of Raksha Bandhan also clashed on the same day. Celebrities from the tinsel town also came forward to show their participation on the occasion. Social media was filled with posts of Rakhis, right from Arjun Kapoor to Kaartik Aaryan, Mira Rajput and more. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the bahu of Bachchan Parivar also shared a series of pictures.

Present at the celebrations were Amitabh Bachchan with wife Jaya Bachchan, their daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda with daughter Navya Naveli and son Agastya, Aish with hubby Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya.

View this post on Instagram ✨Family Time 💖✨🌈 A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Aug 15, 2019 at 1:09pm PDT

View this post on Instagram ✨💖Love Always and God Bless💖✨🙏✨🌈✨Happy Raksha Bandhan💝✨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Aug 15, 2019 at 11:25am PDT

Little Aaradhya also posed with her cousins as she sat in the lap of her elder brother and sister:

View this post on Instagram ✨💖Mine🥰🤗😘💝✨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Aug 15, 2019 at 1:21pm PDT

Shweta Bachchan Nanda also shared a string of posts, giving further insight into the Rakhi celebrations of the family.

The highlights are truly adorable:

View this post on Instagram Cha Ching. A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on Aug 15, 2019 at 1:34am PDT

View this post on Instagram ♥️ A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on Aug 15, 2019 at 2:00am PDT

Father-in-law Big B, who is known as a doting father and keeps posting throwback pictures with his family, also shared some old family photos. The two pictures, made up in a collage, are of his kids Abhishek and Shweta as little munchkins. Jaya also features in the other one, as the four look like a content family.

Moreover, his caption was simple yet deep as the Shahenshah described the festival in his own words:

T 3258 - RakshaBandhan .. the love of the sister .. the protection of the brother .. the strong bond everlasting and sincere ..💞🙏 रक्षाबंधन ! बहन का स्नेह ; भाई की सुरक्षा ; ये बंधन पवित्र , निरंतर , निश्चल pic.twitter.com/7vpZqrrdX1 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 14, 2019