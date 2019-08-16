The 15th August of this year marked two major events for the Indian diaspora. Apart from it being the 73rd Independence Day, the festival of Raksha Bandhan also clashed on the same day. Celebrities from the tinsel town also came forward to show their participation on the occasion. Social media was filled with posts of Rakhis, right from Arjun Kapoor to Kaartik Aaryan, Mira Rajput and more. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the bahu of Bachchan Parivar also shared a series of pictures.
Present at the celebrations were Amitabh Bachchan with wife Jaya Bachchan, their daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda with daughter Navya Naveli and son Agastya, Aish with hubby Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya. Check out the pictures of the Royal family below:
Aish also wished her brother Aditya rai and mother Vrinda Rai in a separate set of posts:
✨Family Time 💖✨🌈
✨💖Love Always and God Bless💖✨🙏✨🌈✨Happy Raksha Bandhan💝✨
Little Aaradhya also posed with her cousins as she sat in the lap of her elder brother and sister:
✨💖Mine🥰🤗😘💝✨
Shweta Bachchan Nanda also shared a string of posts, giving further insight into the Rakhi celebrations of the family.
The highlights are truly adorable:
Cha Ching.
♥️
Father-in-law Big B, who is known as a doting father and keeps posting throwback pictures with his family, also shared some old family photos. The two pictures, made up in a collage, are of his kids Abhishek and Shweta as little munchkins. Jaya also features in the other one, as the four look like a content family.
Moreover, his caption was simple yet deep as the Shahenshah described the festival in his own words:
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the movie Fanney khan (2018), co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Unfortunately, the movie tanked at the box office. She will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s yet-to-be-titled movie. We can’t wait to see the gorgeous lady get back on the screen!Read More