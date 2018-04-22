home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Aishwarya Rai & Sonam Kapoor look regal at a friend's wedding reception

Aishwarya Rai & Sonam Kapoor look regal at a friend's wedding reception

First published: April 22, 2018 11:32 AM IST | Updated: April 22, 2018 01:00 PM IST | Author: Farheen Siddiqui

The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the wedding reception of designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s relative in the city. The diva looked beautiful in a multi-coloured gown. Red lipstick, dewy makeup and her charming smile completed her look.

Sonam Kapoor looked regal in a black and white outfit, her mom Sunita Kapoor looked beautiful in an orange attire. Bhumi Pednekar sparkled in her blue lehanga, while Tabu opted for a cream coloured outfit. Karan Johar looked handsome in a black kurta and Dimple Kapadia was all smiles for the paparazzi.

Check out the pics here:

 

SHOW MORE
tags: #actress #Aishwarya #aishwarya rai bachchan #Bhumi Pednekar #Bollywood #Dimple Kapadia #Entertainment #friend #Goldie Behl #Gorgeous #karan johar #Sonali Bendre #Sonam Kapoor #style #Sunita Kapoor #Tabu #Wedding

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All