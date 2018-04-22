Aishwarya Rai & Sonam Kapoor look regal at a friend's wedding reception

The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the wedding reception of designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s relative in the city. The diva looked beautiful in a multi-coloured gown. Red lipstick, dewy makeup and her charming smile completed her look.

Sonam Kapoor looked regal in a black and white outfit, her mom Sunita Kapoor looked beautiful in an orange attire. Bhumi Pednekar sparkled in her blue lehanga, while Tabu opted for a cream coloured outfit. Karan Johar looked handsome in a black kurta and Dimple Kapadia was all smiles for the paparazzi.

Check out the pics here: