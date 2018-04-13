Aishwarya Rai starrer Fanne Khan shoot stalled, fourth KriArj film in trouble?

After a slew of films running into issues with KriAj Entertainment, there seems to another addition to the list. The fourth film which has run into trouble under the banner of KriArj is Fanne Khan. The film stars Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao and is produced by Rakesysh Omprakash Mehra. Films such as Kedarnath, starring Bollywood debutant Sara Ali Khan, John Abraham’s Parmanu - The Story of Pokharan, and Shahid Kapoor’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu have already been reported to be in trouble.

A report on Mid-day quoted a source from the sets of Fanne Khan as saying, “The freelancers associated with the project have a contract with KriArj Entertainment. We were told that the payments would come in by early March, but haven’t received a penny. So, we’ve decided not to start work on the next schedule till we get paid.”

The source also added that they have given an ultimatum to the producers to clear out the dues by April 15.

Meanwhile a spokesperson from KriAj told Hindustan Times that this was an effort to malign the production house and that some people were trying to create stories. “There seems to be a concerted and obvious effort from some people who are trying to create stories on a regular basis to try and malign our production house. We have been putting a sincere and determined effort to make good films and further establish ourselves into this great industry and will continue to do so,” said the spokesperson. KriArj had been involved in the production of Akshay Kumar’s Padman and Anushka Sharma’s Pari, films that turned out to be successful at the box office.

Things took a turn when reports of non-payment arrived from the sets of Kedarnath. KriArj blamed director Abhishek Kapoor for the problems and now the film is helmed by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP. The release of Parmanu is stalled after KriArj and JA Entertainment filed complaints against each other over the film’s ownership.