Aishwarya Rai's WIFT victory makes Abhishek Bachchan proud

Former Miss World and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was awarded the inaugural Meryl Streep Award for Excellence at the first edition of Women In Film and Television (WIFT) India Award ceremony. The 44-year-old received the award with her little bundle of joy, Aaradhya. Giving them company was Aishwarya’s mother Vrinda Rai. Proud husband Abhishek Bachchan was quick to post the same on Twitter, sharing an adorable picture of his wifey Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya.

And the Mrs. is awarded the Meryl Streep award for excellence at WIFT. The little one gives her a congratulatory hug, and I look on (to the photo) a very proud husband! pic.twitter.com/tmaICHSa1N — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 9, 2018

The eternal beauty looked exquisite in a black-and-golden fishtail gown and Aaradhya, who was in a pink dress, looked cute as a button!

The diva also treated fans with a few pictures from the event on her Instagram account. While one of them sees her receiving the trophy with Aaradhya, the rest see her posing with her mother. She also penned a heartwarming note to thank her fans.

Besides Aishwarya, director Zoya Akhtar and actor Janhvi Kapoor, among others, were also honoured at the ceremony. Janhvi was awarded the WIFT Emerald Award for her debut in Karan Johar's Dhadak and Zoya received the Wyler Award for Excellence in Direction.