image
Tuesday, September 11th 2018
English
Aishwarya Rai's WIFT victory makes Abhishek Bachchan proud

Bollywood

Aishwarya Rai's WIFT victory makes Abhishek Bachchan proud

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   September 10 2018, 5.28 pm
back
AaradhyaAbhishek Bachchanaishwarya rai bachchanBollywoodDhadakEntertainmentjanhvi kapoorkaran joharMeryl Streep AwardVrinda RaiWIFTzoyaZoya Akhtar
nextThe Nun scares Hindi releases at the box office
ALSO READ

Thank You Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for giving us a free tour of Disneyland - Lovin' it!

Just like Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya is a poser too and this pic is proof

Kajol and daughter Nysa together for the first time on the red carpet!