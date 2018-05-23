Aishwarya’s post on her mother’s birthday will make you want to HUG yours

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan never shies away from displaying her love for the ones who are close to her. Be it her daughter Aaradhya, husband Abhishek or even the in-laws, we have always seen a maternal side of the former Miss World which makes us smile. Today again, we got to see that side of Aish again, and this time, it was for her mother Brindya Rai.

Today happens to be Brindya Rai’s birthday, and Aishwarya used her newly joined Instagram status to wish the most important woman in her life. Aish took to Instagram and shared a beautiful picture of hers with her mother, with a heartfelt caption.

Didn’t this one just make you want to hug your own mother? Truly, we are, because they are.

Aishwarya recently made her Instagram debut, not long before her Cannes 2018 stint. And we must say that she is making her presence felt with a bang.

On work front, we last saw Aish as the sultry Saba, the gorgeous shaayra, in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, where her chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor took temperatures through the roof. She will next be seen in Fanne Khan along with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Fanne Khan is the remake of a Dutch movie titled Everybody’s Famous.