Aithey Aa from Bharat: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif sizzle in this groovy wedding number

Divya Ramnani May 09 2019, 4.43 pm May 09 2019, 4.43 pm

Bharat reunites ex-flames Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif after their last outing, Tiger Zinda Hai. The duo may have had an adventurous past, but that hasn’t really affected their rapport. Needless to say, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are among one of the most loved reel-life couples and their sizzling hot chemistry in the Bharat’s latest song only adds to our claim. After captivating fans with Chashni, makers of Bharat have now released the film’s third song titled Aithey Aa.

Aithey Aa, set in the year 1983, features the very beautiful Katrina Kaif sporting a ravishing pink saree and mesmerising curls. Bhai, on the other hand, looked dashing in his black safari suit. The song commences with the Kamli babe as she tries her best to woo Bharat with her killer thumkas. A few moments later, she is joined by Bhai but he seemed to be too distracted to do anything other than shaking his kamar. Unsurprisingly, Katrina and her dope moves steal all the limelight here.

Have a look at Aithey Aa from Bharat here:

In today’s time of OTT remixes, Aithey Aa comes as a fresh breath of air, thanks to its super-peppy lyrics and the retro set-up. All in all, it has always been a treat to watch Salman and Katrina dance together and this one was no different. The song has been sung by Vishal – Shekhar, Neeti Mohan and O O Jaane Jaana fame Kamaal Khan.

Ali Abbas Zafar, in an interview with Scroll.in, revealed how Katrina is improving as an actress. He said, "I think Katrina is going through the best phase of her career, from Tiger Zinda Hai to Zero to Bharat. She is blooming as an actress. I think sometimes what happens in your real life starts showing on camera, and the kind of experiences she has had are making her into an actor with a lot of emotional depth. I would like to do a film with her that can exploit all."

Bharat also stars Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover among others. The film revolves around the pre-partition era and will showcase Salman Khan in five different looks. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is scheduled to hit the big screens on Eid i.e, June 5, 2019.