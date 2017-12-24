Aiyaary trailer: Neeraj Pandeys thriller has his favorite cast, and also Sidharth Malhotra

Ali Abbas Zafar's spy thriller Tiger Zinda Hai is about to release and continuing the trend, another espionage film is here to entertain us. Aiyaary, directed by none other than Neeraj Pandey showcases the protagonist Sidharth Malhotra, who was recently seen in A Gentleman which was a film loosely from the same genre. The no-nonsense thriller also features Pandey's favourite ensemble of Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher, and Naseeruddin Shah along with Adil Hussain and Rakul Preet Singh.

The exchange involving Bajpayee and Malhotra's characters forms the focal point of the narrative where two army men are on the opposite ends of corruption. Bajpayee, an altruistic and loyal soldier, is assigned the task of chasing his former protégé Malhotra, who chose to join in a huge artillery scam. Sticking to its title, the theme of disguise is there to spice up the cat and mouse chase. However, the relatively inexperienced and weak actor Malhotra fails to match up to the prowess and presence of the gritty Bajpayee in the trailer. Hence we missed the one familiar element of the writer, Akshay Kumar who could have been a suitable opponent for Bajpayee.

Akshay, on the contrary, will be seen wrestling Aiyaary at the box office. His film, R Balki's social drama Padman clashes with Aiyaary on the Republic Day weekend. Brace yourselves because that’s an engaging fight we want to see.