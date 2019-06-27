Rushabh Dhruv June 27 2019, 7.02 pm June 27 2019, 7.02 pm

Celebrities are enjoying their summertime by going on exotic vacations. Say, for instance, Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja were holidaying in Japan, Saifeena in Tuscany and the list can go on. Now, going by the latest Instagram update, the Devgn's are also on a vacation and seems like they are having a gala time. It was Kajol who took to her IG account and shared an adorable picture of her fam straight from a road trip. Taking out time from their busy schedules, Ajay Devgn and Kajol, along with their kids Nysa and Yug, have headed for some family time.

With scenic locale in the background, the image shared by Kajol has a cute caption which reads, "Grumbles, rumbles and potato chips....... road trip. Finally!" So, Devgn's fam time was all about junk in their trunk ha! In the photo, while Kajol looks stunning in an ink blue coloured jumpsuit, Ajay looks cool in a blue shirt and black jeans. Talking about their kids, Nysa and Yug went the casual route with a tee which they paired up with black denim and blue shorts, respectively.

Have a look at the post shared by Kajol below:

Earlier at an event, Kajol had revealed that she was a Hitler mother to Nysa and Yug. "I'm a Hitler mother... I'm a bad cop, Ajay's a good cop... But the percentage of the good cop has dropped in him. He has realised that it is necessary to be a bad cop sometimes. That he can't always look at the mother to say 'no'. I'm 30 percent bad cop, 70 percent good cop," she was quoted by PTI.

Kajol also added that how parenting is like an internship. "It's a very much hands-on job... You have to do an internship with a child... You have to know that you will make mistakes and that others will make mistakes. You'll have to forgive them and yourself. It is one of the most rewarding jobs... To see your children growing up to become good human beings," she said.