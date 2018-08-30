Ajay Devgn and Luv Ranjan team up again, will produce Hansal Mehta's next!

Ajay Devgn and Luv Ranjan have teamed up for upcoming projects De De Pyaar De and Ranjan’s untitled next that also stars Ranbir Kapoor. The duo has now decided to collaborate for the third time! The two have joined hands to produce an upcoming untitled project, which will be helmed by director Hansal Mehta. The project is currently in the discussion stage, at least that is what we hear.

“It’s an out-and-out comedy that the trio have been discussing for a while now and have locked the initial formalities. The cast is in the process of being finalised even as Hansal has got busy with prep. The film is expected to roll by the year-end,” informed a source to Mumbai Mirror.

Meanwhile Ajay is currently focusing on his other productions as well. The actor has Helicopter Eela on his books, which also stars his actor-wife Kajol. He will be next seen in Marathi filmmaker Om Raut’s Bollywood debut Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior and also Indra Kumar’s comedy Total Dhamaal. Total Dhamaal features an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi and Riteish Deshmukh.

Hansal, on the other hand, is set to collaborate with Rajkummar Rao for his upcoming tentatively-titled Swagat Hai.​