Ajay Devgn announces his next Marathi venture ‘Aapla Manus’

After the success of 2014 Marathi blockbuster Vitti Dandu, Ajay Devgn is back to venture into the Marathi film industry. The actor took to Twitter to announce his second Marathi project, ‘Aapla Manus’ and spoke about his relationship with Maharashtra, its language, and culture that grew even more after his marriage with Kajol. ‘Aapla Manus’ will be directed by Satish Rajwade and is scheduled for a 9 February 2018 release. Ajay Devgn dons the hat of a producer for the movie along with a cameo appearance.

“Greetings, it has been 25 years for me in the industry. Every time new story, new character but the relationship with you (audience) has remained the same. The same way, my relationship with Maharashtra is since my childhood but the relationship and respect grew stronger for the culture and language after getting married to Kajol,” he said.

The Singham actor then added, “For the same reason, Marathi industry has a different status altogether and to connect with the same culture, I am getting my first Marathi venture Aapla Manus, to release on February 9. Give us your best wishes.”

Despite the movie being his second venture, the actor insits this to be his debut in to Marathi Wood. Ajay Devgn earlier produced Vitti Dandu in 2014 which was directed by Ganesh Kadam. The film featured actors like Dilip Prabhavalkar, Ashok Samarth in lead roles.

According to the Indian Express, recently, Ajay also announced his debut television venture, Swami Ramdev: Ek Sangharsh. It is a scripted biopic series tracing Swami Ramdev’s fascinating and inspirational journey from a life of anonymity to a yoga mogul. National Film award winner Naman Jain, who won hearts with his acting skills in popular Bollywood movies like Chillar Party, Jai Ho, and Raanjhanaa, will be making his television debut as Ramkishan (young Swami Ramdev) in this Discovery Jeet’s launch show.

Recently, Ajay Devgn said in a statement, “There are huge expectations from this biopic series and we wanted to ensure that somebody who fits the bill perfectly gets to play the role of Ramkishan as the audience will, for the first time, get to know about the early days of Swami Ramdev. Naman Jain is hugely talented for his age and has delivered a captivating performance.”

Besides, Ajay Devgn will appear in upcoming movies Raid and Total Dhamaal. Both the movies are set to hit the screens in 2018.