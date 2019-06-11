Rushabh Dhruv June 11 2019, 5.41 pm June 11 2019, 5.41 pm

Bollywood celebrities and paparazzi are BFFs. Undoubtedly, it's because of the shutterbugs that we get to see candid moments of our favourite celebs. As for the stars, some enjoy the limelight and some hate it. While a few B-towners love to get papped, others are not fine with the paparazzi clicking them all the 'damn' time. But when it comes to star kids, there are a few celebs who are a little bit possessive about their little ones. A reason for this could be the nasty social media trolling. Say, for example, Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa has been been a favourite of trolls from quite some time now.

There have been times when Nysa has been attacked by trolls for several reasons. It all started when Nysa was clicked at the airport where she was mercilessly trolled for her fashion sense. In no time, netizens trolled her for not wearing pants along with a long hoodie. Not just this, Nysa was bashed on the web for getting clicked outside a salon just a day after her grandfather, Veeru Devgan's demise. Now, in an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Ajay Devgn has opened up about his daughter being trolled online. "Jo bhi yeh karte hain, unka mindset bakwaas hota hai (The mindset of people who do these things is rubbish). So we too, don't bother about all that, nor do we pay any heed to such nonsensical comments made through fake identities," said Ajay Devgn.

This is not the first time Ajay has spoken on social media trolls targeting his daughter. Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, Ajay Devgn had said, “She is just a 14-year-old and I feel, at times, people forget that and talk rubbish. She was wearing such a long shirt and she was also wearing shorts. Now because of the length of the shirt, her shorts weren't visible and the kid got trolled for that. ”

Here's the airport look of Nysa for which the girl was trolled left, right and centre:

Also, check out the video of Nysa at a salon just a day after her grandfather's demise for which the girl was brutally trolled: