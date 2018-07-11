Ajay Devgn confirms playing Chanakya in his next, but what about the two big films he announced earlier?

This morning Ajay Devgn fans were in for a surprise as the actor announced his next grand film which will be a biopic on Chanakya. The movie will be directed by Neeraj Pandey. While it will be interesting to see Ajay Devgn playing the role of the historical figure, we wonder what’s happening with the other two big movies of the actor which were also announced with a lot of fanfare.

Well, the two movies that we are talking about are Sons Of Sardaar and Taanaji. The former was announced in 2015 and was slated to hit the screens on Diwali 2017. In 2016, Ajay had also posted a poster of the movie.

Need ur best wishes for Sons Of Sardaar, will match the scale of Hollywood war film 300 and based on epic Battle of Saragarhi. Diwali 2017 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 19, 2015

Unveiling @SonsOfSardaar My tribute to Warriors of Saragarhi: A tale of Rage, of Love, of Bravery. #SonsOfSardaar pic.twitter.com/kjI44uCvzI — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 29, 2016

He had stated that the movie will match the scale of Hollywood war movie 300. But then, we haven’t any development on it. The movie was supposed to be based on the real story of Battle of Saragarhi, and even Akshay Kumar will be seen in a movie titled Kesari which is based on Battle of Saragarhi. So, we wonder if Sons Of Sardaar will see the light of the day.

He fought for his People, his Soil & his King Chhatrapati Shivaji. The unsung warrior of glorious Indian history, Subedar Taanaji Malusare. pic.twitter.com/3qTWvKdbol — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 19, 2017

Now let’s talk about Taanaji. Last year in July, Ajay had announced his movie Taanaji, a biopic on Subedar Taanaji Malusare. He had tweeted the poster of the film which stated that the movie will release in 2019. However, we are yet to know when the shooting of the film will kickstart.

So, let’s wait and watch when Sons of Sardaar and Taanaji will start rolling.