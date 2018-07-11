home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Ajay Devgn confirms playing Chanakya in his next, but what about the two big films he announced earlier?

Ajay Devgn confirms playing Chanakya in his next, but what about the two big films he announced earlier?

First published: July 11, 2018 02:46 PM IST | Updated: July 11, 2018 02:46 PM IST | Author: Murtuza Iqbal

This morning Ajay Devgn fans were in for a surprise as the actor announced his next grand film which will be a biopic on Chanakya. The movie will be directed by Neeraj Pandey. While it will be interesting to see Ajay Devgn playing the role of the historical figure, we wonder what’s happening with the other two big movies of the actor which were also announced with a lot of fanfare.

Well, the two movies that we are talking about are Sons Of Sardaar and Taanaji. The former was announced in 2015 and was slated to hit the screens on Diwali 2017. In 2016, Ajay had also posted a poster of the movie.

He had stated that the movie will match the scale of Hollywood war movie 300. But then, we haven’t any development on it. The movie was supposed to be based on the real story of Battle of Saragarhi, and even Akshay Kumar will be seen in a movie titled Kesari which is based on Battle of Saragarhi. So, we wonder if Sons Of Sardaar will see the light of the day.

Now let’s talk about Taanaji. Last year in July, Ajay had announced his movie Taanaji, a biopic on Subedar Taanaji Malusare. He had tweeted the poster of the film which stated that the movie will release in 2019. However, we are yet to know when the shooting of the film will kickstart.

So, let’s wait and watch when Sons of Sardaar and Taanaji will start rolling.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Ajay Devgn #Bollywood #Chanakya #Entertainment #Neeraj Pandey #Sons Of Sardaar #Taanaji #Twitter

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All