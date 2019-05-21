Ajay Devgn fell asleep on the sets of his film, is Tabu to be blamed?

Divya Ramnani May 21 2019, 6.15 pm May 21 2019, 6.15 pm

Both Ajay Devgn and Tabu have worked opposite each other in several Bollywood films. To name a few, they have been a part of films like Haqeeqat, Vijaypath, Drishyam and Golmaal Again. Their most recent collaboration was a romantic comedy titled De De Pyaar De. Guess, it would be safe to say that these two share a great bond and always have a gala time in each other’s company. However, a throwback picture shared by the Singham actor seems to suggest otherwise, since he indirectly called Tabu a boring person.

Taking to his social media, Ajay Devgn shared an old picture from the sets of Vijaypath, which also featured Tabu. While Ajay was wearing a white shirt and light blue denim, Tabu looked beautiful in her bridal getup. However, unlike most of his snaps, Ajay Devgn appeared to be resting as he sat on a chair. Tabu, on the other hand, was clueless as she glanced over the newspaper at Devgn’s hand. She seemed to be least bothered about Ajay falling asleep. In his caption, the Golmaal actor expressed his confusion stating that he is not sure if it was Tabu or the puzzle that made him sleep like a maniac. LOL!

Have a look at Ajay Devgn’s post here:

In the past, Tabu opened up on her equation with Ajay. She said, “You meet people like the Salman and Ajay who transcend your work relationships and just by being the people they are, they become that for you. It's not like 'banking' on them, but you know these are the bonds wherein you don't have to meet, express or profess friendship for each other. These are the unconditional relationships I have in my life. These are a part of my life as the majority of life has been entwined and intertwined with my work. These are the people I've met through my work. I know they will never let me fall in any which way. They are like family.”