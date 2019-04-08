Ajay Devgn hits hard at trolls for body shaming daughter Nysa

Rushabh Dhruv April 08 2019, 5.33 pm April 08 2019, 5.33 pm

Bollywood celebrities and paparazzi are BFFs. Undoubtedly, it's because of the shutterbugs that we get to see candid moments of our favourite celebs. As for the stars, some adore the limelight and some hate it. While few B-towners love to get papped, others are not fine with the paparazzi clicking them. But when it comes to their children, there are a few celebs who are often a little bit possessive. One of the reasons is the brutal social media trolling, which Bollywood star kids face on a regular basis. Say, for example, internet sensation, Taimur Ali Khan or Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa, all have tasted bitter medicine.

There have been times when Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa has been a prey online. It all started with Nysa being clicked at the airport where she was mercilessly trolled for her fashion sense. In no time, netizens trolled her for not wearing pants along with a long hoodie. And now months the same, Ajay Devgn has opened up on the Indian paps culture and online trolling. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ajay Devgn said, “She is just a 14-year-old and I feel, at times, people forget that and talk rubbish. She was wearing such a long shirt and she was also wearing shorts. Now because of the length of the shirt, her shorts weren't visible and the kid got trolled for that. ”

Further, Ajay Devgn also highlighted the point on how paps should leave star kids alone. “I request the paparazzi to at least leave the children alone. Why are they paying the price for their famous parents? I don't think any child is okay with paparazzi. They want their space. They want to not dress up every time they step out, so it's very sad when such things happen.”

On the work front, Ajay Devgn just gave a hit with Indra Kumar’s Total Dhamaal and will be next seen in De De Pyaar De alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu.