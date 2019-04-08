image
  3. Bollywood
Ajay Devgn hits hard at trolls for body shaming daughter Nysa

Bollywood

Ajay Devgn hits hard at trolls for body shaming daughter Nysa

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn spoke about the merciless trolling that his daughter Nysa is subjected to on social media.

back
Ajay DevgnBollywoodEntertainmentKajolnysa
nextJustalkin Episode 43: Movies that brought out the photographers

within