Ajay Devgn latest in Bollywood to talk the talk for his latest film

Ajay Devgn’s upcoming sports drama on Syed Abdul Rahim has created a lot of buzz ever since it was announced. The untitled film, helmed by Amit Sharma, chronicles the story of the most famous football coach of the years 1950-1960. Since you’ve waited for news on the project for long, here’s the latest update on the biopic: Ajay will learn Dakkani, better known as Deccani Urdu, for the film.

The film will see the Singham actor speaking Deccani Urdu, the dialect spoken by Hyderabadi Muslims. If it happens to be true, Ajay will be the latest addition to the club to learn a special accent to fit into the character after Akshay Kumar, who took up Bengali for Gold, Alia Bhatt, who put in a lot of effort in the Kashmir dialect for Raazi and Bihari for Udta Punjab. Anushka Sharma took special Gujarati diction classes for Harry Met Sejal, Ranveer Singh took lessons to get fluent in his Marathi accent for Bajirao Mastani and not to forget Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor, who picked up the Mewari language for the recently released Dhadak.

Coming to Ajay Devgn’s accent in the sports drama, a source informed Koimoi, “There will be a hint and tinge of Hyderabadi in his dialogue, so yes there is a hint and touch that Ajay will learn. But the whole dialogue won’t be in Deccani, there will be just a touch of accent and some words.”

Reports further add that the film will also showcase the lives of the players of Abdul Rahim’s team-Chunni Goswami, PK Banerjee, Tulsidas Balaram, Franco and Arun Ghosh. It’s is slated to go on floors in April 2019.