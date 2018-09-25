Ajay Devgn leaking Kajol's number was a promotional stunt after all

On Monday, Twitter went berserk over Ajay Devgn giving away wife Kajol's number on Twitter. Some thought it was a blunder and that the tweet would be deleted soon. Some assumed it was a gimmick of some sort. We also told you it could be a mere promotional stunt. Many even crosschecked the number and were kind of bemused to find it registered on Truecaller with Kajol's name. (Also Read: Ajay Devgn reveals Kajol’s number: Mistake or promotional gimmick?)

Kajol not in country.. co-ordinate with her on WhatsApp 9820123300. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 24, 2018

And here we have Devgn calling it a prank! He also tells us that the prank was performed with professional help and we shouldn't try it at home. LOL! Twitterati sent in almost all sorts of memes and jokes. God bless the person who operates the number!

Pranks on film set are so passé… so tried pulling one on you guys here.. 😂 😜 @KajolAtUN https://t.co/SpQzsfhlAB — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 24, 2018

Warning: This stunt was performed by a highly trained professional. 😜 Do not try this at home. https://t.co/wxGYNBqEMg — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 24, 2018

Whether or not we try it at home, this prank is going to cost Ajay pretty much at his own home. At least that's what Kajol is saying.

Looks like your pranks are out of the studios now... But there is No Entry for them at home! 😡 https://t.co/BJsBKW5jjD — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) September 25, 2018

But is it a plain prank? Doesn't seem so!

Many of us might recall rumours of Ajay having joined the sequel of Salman Khan's No Entry. With a careful look at Kajol's tweet, it is not difficult to presume that she was hinting at another No Entry!

Quite nicely done!