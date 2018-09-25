Ajay Devgn leaking Kajol's number was a promotional stunt after all

On Monday, Twitter went berserk over Ajay Devgn giving away wife Kajol's number on Twitter. Some thought it was a blunder and that the tweet would be deleted soon. Some assumed it was a gimmick of some sort. We also told you it could be a mere promotional stunt. Many even crosschecked the number and were kind of bemused to find it registered on Truecaller with Kajol's name. (Also Read: Ajay Devgn reveals Kajol’s number: Mistake or promotional gimmick?)
And here we have Devgn calling it a prank! He also tells us that the prank was performed with professional help and we shouldn't try it at home. LOL! Twitterati sent in almost all sorts of memes and jokes. God bless the person who operates the number!
Whether or not we try it at home, this prank is going to cost Ajay pretty much at his own home. At least that's what Kajol is saying.
But is it a plain prank? Doesn't seem so!
Many of us might recall rumours of Ajay having joined the sequel of Salman Khan's No Entry. With a careful look at Kajol's tweet, it is not difficult to presume that she was hinting at another No Entry!
Quite nicely done!