Ajay Devgn makes an exception for Karan Johar, we’re not sure if Kajol is pleased?

Karan Johar hosted a bash for Rohit Shetty and team Simmba at his Juhu residence on Monday night. While most of the guests were expected, one did not really imagine finding Ajay Devgn amongst the attendees. The actor-director made an exception and attended the party hosted by Karan. Ajay was a part of Simmba and Ranveer’s film and despite it being the Hindi remake of Jr NTR’s Temper, it picked on elements of Rohit-Ajay’s Singham. Well, thank the movie or Ajay’s friend Rohit, Kajol’s husband did finally go to her bestie’s house for a filmi bash.

A recluse, Ajay Devgn has openly admitted that he’s lazy and doesn’t like to attend filmi parties or even awards. The actor on Karan Johar’s chat show confessed that his wife often receives awards on his behalf and even makes appearances. But looks like KJo has finally managed to not just coax Ajay to chill on his Koffee couch, but also break his no-parties rule. While Ajay’s gesture might make Karan very happy, pictures from the event show the Singham hero in a rather glum mood.

The 90s rumours suggested that Kajol’s husband did not really share friendly vibes with her closest friends Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar. There were even talks of how Ajay wasn’t too thrilled about Kajol working with SRK. However, when Kajol and Ajay came together on the Koffee couch this year, they opened up about all these reports. Karan even asked Ajay if they could ever be friends, while Devgn did not really mind it, Kajol was strongly against the idea.

Ajay and Karan Johar have shared quite a turbulent past. Even though Kajol and Ajay denied having diktats for each other, when Karan’s directorial venture Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was due for release battle lines were drawn. Kajol burnt the bridge with Karan and chose to fight for her husband. Karan even talked about this unfortunate episode between two friends in his autobiography and clearly regretted it later. But all that is a thing of the past. Because the Tanaji actor’s recent gesture might just change things for the better between them.

Also, one cannot take away the fact that Ajay was a part of Simmba. And this party was also to celebrate the victory of one of his closest friends in the film industry, Rohit Shetty. Whatever the reason was for Ajay to join this celebration at Karan’s residence, we hope it remains a night to remember for everyone.