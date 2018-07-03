Ajay Devgn once advised Raveena Tandon to visit a psychiatrist! Find out why..

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who is now happily married to Kajol, had once made it to headlines for his alleged love affair with his co-star of many films, Raveena Tandon. Ajay never acknowledged his relationship with Raveena, while the actress spoke about it in public. Things then took an ugly turn with both the stars throwing nasty comments at each other. Believe it or not, Ajay Devgn even went on to say that Raveena needs a psychiatrist!

This phase dates back to 1993-94, when Raveena accused actress Karisma Kapoor for creating differences between the couple. In an interview, she spoke about how Karisma’s insecurity got her removed from so many films. She had said, “I won’t name the heroine, but because she was insecure she had me removed from four films. As a matter of fact, I was to do one of the films with her. She was closer to the producer and the hero apparently. So these things do happen, but I’m not into playing these sort of games”.

While Raveena clearly held Karisma responsible for her fallout with Ajay, the actor on the other hand addressed her as a ‘born liar’ and also stated that she needed a psychiatrist. "Everyone knows that she is a born liar, that's why her silly statements don't upset me too much. But, this time she has gone too far, she has crossed the limits of decency. It's high time I gave her some advice. This girl must go to a psychiatrist immediately to get her head examined. Otherwise, she will land up in a lunatic asylum. I'm quite willing to accompany her to the shrink's office," told Ajay in a print interview.

Raveena reportedly also revealed that Ajay used to write love letters to her. But Ajay rubbished all these reports and said that she was pulling a publicity stunt. "Letters? Ha! What letters? Tell the girl that she should go ahead and publish those letters, even I want to read the figment of her imagination. I was never close to her. Ask her, if I've ever called her up or talked to her on my own. She's just trying to get publicity by linking her name with mine. Her so-called suicide attempt was also a publicity gimmick," he had said.

Furthermore, when Ajay was also questioned about his dating rumours with Karisma, he refused saying that they are just friends. "People are making a mountain out of a molehill. We are just friends... nothing less, nothing more. I meet Karisma only on the sets. I haven't met her for the last six months."

All the drama remained to be the hot topic of the town for a few months, but slowly this saga faded. In fact, the two stars met each other after a few years and were cordial. Both moved on and handle it with utmost maturity.

“We have all grown up together. I met Ajay again a few years ago, when he was a guest on my show, 'Issi Ka Naam Zindagi', and it was good to catch up again after many years. Whatever has happened is in the past. I never had problems even then. I was just a little hurt about the lies about me, that’s all. People move on," was Raveena’s reply when she was asked about Ajay in the year 2005.

