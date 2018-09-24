Ajay Devgn reveals Kajol’s number: Mistake or promotional gimmick

Ajay Devgn is surely one of the most active celebs on Twitter. He tweets about his kids, his movies and everything in between. But his recent tweet has surely left his followers quite surprised. The actor did the unthinkable when he tweeted his wife Kajol’s number out to the world. Yes, you read that right. Ajay has posted Kajol’s number on Twitter. The tweet has surely left us confused as to whether this is a promotional gimmick for Kajol’s upcoming flick Helicopter Eela or a mistake on Ajay’s part.

Kajol not in country.. co-ordinate with her on WhatsApp 9820123300. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 24, 2018

We went in investigator mode and dug in to see whether it is actually Kajol’s number or not. Our first step was to check Truecaller and guess what, it revealed that it was indeed Kajol Devgn’s number.

We took it a step further and messaged Kajol on WhatsApp as instructed by Ajay in the tweet. While we saw that the actress online after we sent her a message, we are still awaiting for a reply from her.

Twitterati, obviously, can’t be far too behind right? User have begun messaging Kajol and unfortunately are even trolling her. While some have messaged her ‘Bolo zubaan kesari’, some have suggested she send Ajay to a rehab. LOL

Well, if this is actually a promotional gimmick, we hope it dials in some success.