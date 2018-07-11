Ajay Devgn roped in for MS Dhoni: The Untold Story director's next

Last seen in Raj Kumar Gupta’s Raid, actor Ajay Devgn has a packed schedule this year. He has Total Dhamaal in his kitty while the actor recently confirmed Luv Ranjan’ untitled next alongside Ranbir Kapoor. And now, he is set for another big project helmed by MS Dhoni: The Untold Story director, Neeraj Pandey. Check the details below!

Devgn will be playing the titular role in the epic drama titled Chanakya. The film will be jointly produced by Reliance Entertainment, Friday Filmworks and Plan C Studios. The Drishyam actor took to Twitter to announce this project.

The film will focus on the incredible life and teachings of Chanakya, the greatest political thinker, philosopher, economist and royal advisor from the ancient Indian history.

Excited about the same, Neeraj, in an earlier interview had said that Chanakya is a ‘passion film’ for him.

"I have been developing this film on Chanakya for quite some time now. It's an exciting work of passion for me, and I am sure the audiences will love Ajay in his portrayal of the visionary genius," he had said.

Devgn is currently shooting for the third instalment of Indra Kumar’s Total Dhamaal, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Boman Irani and Sanjay Mishra.

Let’s see whether Ajay’s Chanakya-niti manages to make it big or not.