Ajay Devgn signed for Bhuj: The Pride of India, will play a squadron leader

Ajay Devgn is on quite a roll. His last outing Total Dhamaal was a prominent success. Ajay has his plate full with the romantic comedy De De Pyaar De and the period drama Tanaji. And here's the latest development. Ajay has come on board for a large-scale film titled Bhuj: The Pride of India, that is to be based on a fascinating true story. Ajay will be playing a Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of the Bhuj airport during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The film is to be directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya.

"This courageous tale needs to be told because we want this and the coming generation to know about this brave soldier, Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who played a significant role in India's victory in the 1971 war. No one but him was heroic enough to take this bold step to involve civilians in a war. Also, who better than Ajay Devgn for the role of Vijay Karnik. We are working with him currently in De De Pyaar De & Tanhaji and we are glad he is on board for this film too," producer Bhushan Kumar said.

Karnik is remembered by history for being the man who, along with his team and local help, had reconstructed the severely damaged Bhuj Air Force airstrip at Bhuj, in Gujarat, so that a flight carrying Indian Army officers could safely land. Accompanied by 50 Air Force soldiers and 60 Defence Security Corp personnel, he also played an instrumental part in keeping the airbase running.

"We were fighting a war and if there had been any casualties of any of these women, it would have been a great loss to the war effort. But I took the decision and it worked out. I had briefed them where they could take shelter if

attacked and they followed it bravely. Also, I could only and only see Ajay

Devgn essaying my character and I'm glad he's on board," Karnik said.