Ajay Devgn teases fans with his first look from De De Pyaar De!

The year has just begun but it looks like the Bollywood’s ‘Singham’ – Ajay Devgn, is already having a hectic 2019. Right from a historical drama ‘Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior’ to a romantic comedy ‘De De Pyaar De’, the actor has it all in his kitty. It was only recently when the actor shared his first look from Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior and took the social media by a storm. Now, Devgn has revealed a glimpse of his look from De De Pyaar De.

In the first look, we can see a charming Ajay Devgn dressed in a blue t-shirt and dark glares are framing his face. The actor is intensely looking at something or someone, in the distance. His intriguing look had us curious and we can’t wait to see him in action. Such a sweet New Year gift for the fans, Ajay!

Talking about the film, it will mark Ajay Devgn's return to the rom-com genre after a long time. De De Pyaar De co-stars Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu in the lead roles. The film is helmed by Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame, Luv Ranjan and is directed by Akiv Ali. It will hit the big screens on March 15, 2019.