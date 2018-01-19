Ajay Devgn unveils trailer of Nana Patekar starrer Aapla Manus

Actor Ajay Devgn unveiled the trailer of his second Marathi venture Aapla Manus starring Nana Patekar. The film which is helmed by Satish Rajwade, features Patekar as a commoner riding a bike on a stormy night. Aapla Manus, which means ‘my man’, also stars Sumeet Raghavan and Irawati Harshe.

The film revolves around the story of a young couple living with the man’s father, managing the pressures of the urban life and complexity of relationships. An unexpected incident forces them to ponder on their beliefs about family and life.

In a statement producer Ajay Devgn said, “The support and love I have received over the years has made me always want to give more to my fans. As a producer, Aapla Manus, is my first attempt to showcase my gratitude to the people of Maharashtra and I hope it will get appreciated by all.”

This film will also mark Viacom 18’s venture into the Marathi cinema. “We have seen enormous audience growth in the Marathi filmscape in the past few years; not just in terms of box office performance but also in terms of the variety of genres,” Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Motion Pictures, said in a statement. Speaking of the film Andhare added, “Aapla Manus is a thought provoking film that will move the viewers and question perspectives. As we embark on this journey together with Ajay Devgn Films, Watergate Marathi Motion Pictures and Shree Gajanan Chitra, we are certain that the movie will stand out from the clutter.”

The film is slated to release on February 9.