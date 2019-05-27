Ajay Devgn's father Veeru Devgan no more

Abhishek Singh May 27 2019, 2.40 pm May 27 2019, 2.40 pm

Ajay Devgn's father Veeru Devgan, breathed his last on Monday morning after a prolonged illness. He is known to have been bed-ridden over the last couple of years. Veeru Devgn worked as a stunt and action choreographer and a film director in Bollywood. He is survived by sons Ajay Devgn, Anil Devgn and two other children. Ajay Devgn's publicists confirmed the news saying, "With profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform that Mr. Veeru Devgan, veteran action director and father of Ajay Devgn passed away this morning. Funeral will be held at Vile Parle West Crematorium at 6:00 pm on 27th May, 2019."

The cremation will take place at Pavan Hans on Monday.

