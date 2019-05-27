Ajay Devgn’s father Veeru Devgan passes away, Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham mourns his mentor

Onkar Kulkarni May 27 2019, 3.42 pm May 27 2019, 3.42 pm

Ajay Devgn lost his father, action director Veeru Devgn in Mumbai on Monday. The film community mourned the death of the legendary stunt master who gave us films like Phool Aur Kante, Mr. India, Shahenshah and many more. Actor Vicky Kaushal’s father, Shyam Kaushal, was inconsolable when in.com reached out to the action director for his reaction. Kaushal is one of the many stunt professionals who were mentored by Veeru.

“I cried when I got to know about it. He was the person who made me a stunt master,” said Kaushal who is now a master action director himself having directed action for films like Krrish, Bajirao Mastani and Gangs Of Wasseypur.

“I registered to become a stunt master on August 8, 1980. I trained under him for a year before I started working for him in my initial days in the industry. I remember he used to invite me to his house and treat me to good food. He had not been keeping well for a long time. I had met him only recently. Main bohot dukhi hoon kyunki woh shaqse nahi rahe jinki wajeh se maine roti khaayi,” he added.