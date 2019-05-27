  3. Bollywood
Ajay Devgn’s father Veeru Devgan passes away, Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham mourns his mentor

Bollywood

Ajay Devgn’s father Veeru Devgan passes away, Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham mourns his mentor

Actor Vicky Kaushal’s father, Shyam Kaushal, was inconsolable when in.com reached out to the action director for his reaction.

back
Ajay DevgnBollywoodKajolStunt MasterVeeru Devgn
nextVeeru Devgan Funeral Live Updates: Ajay Devgn carries his father's body to the cremation ground

within