Ajay Devgn's makeup artist accused of sexual misconduct, gets fired

In the wake of the on-going #MeToo movement, the industry has taken a firm stand and effective action over several sexual harassment accusations. The latest incident to have come under light involves Bollywood star Ajay Devgn’s makeup artist Harish Wadhone, who is accused of sexual misconduct by assistant director Tanya Paul. Tanya narrated the harrowing experience she faced on the sets of Ajay and Tabu starrer De De Pyaar De, produced by Luv Ranjan.

Sharing her ordeal through a lengthy social media post, Tanya shared how Harish misbehaved with her, gave her an unwanted back massage and made her feel really uncomfortable. She narrated how she shared about the same with a colleague and how the matter went to the creative team and reached Luv Ranjan. Ranjan then had a word with Ajay and fired Harish from the film.

She also thanked Ajay Devgn, Tabu, director and producers of the film for standing by her.

This is the second time Tanya has come up with a horrifying story of her experience with sexual misconduct. Earlier, she accused Ahmed Khan’s protégé Adnan Shaikh for making unwanted sexual advances on the sets of Baaghi 2.

“In the middle of the meeting with the writers and director, he kept tugging at my bra hook and strap,” she wrote in a Twitter post.