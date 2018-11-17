Ajay Devgn's Singham is making a comeback but with a twist!

Bajirao Singham is going to be back but this time with a Punjabi tadka. T-series and Panorama Studios are coming together for the official remake of 2011’s hit film Singham starring Ajay Devgn.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham was a mass entertainer that became an instant favourite among the audience. He was liked so much that the makers even came up with its sequels and now, this mass entertaining character will travel down Punjab with the face of talented hero Parmish Verma. He will be the heroic cop in the remake while Sonam Bajwa will be his leading lady. We have also learnt that Ajay Devgn is going to be the presenter of the film.

Talking about this project, Bhushan Kumar, says, “Ajay Devgn’s Singham became a box office wonders in Hindi markets. Unlike what is believed, Punjabi films have an audience across the globe. We had previously made a couple of films in Punjabi with budgets no one even imagined investing for regional cinema back then. When the decision of producing Punjabi films was done, producing Singham remake was the right call. The audience are going to love it.”

The film has started rolling and it will hit the screens in summer 2019.