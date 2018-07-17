Kaur debate: Akali Dal places a heavy condition on the Sunny Leone biopic

Looks like Sunny Leone’s latest web series titled, Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story is again in a mess, as the Sikh community is unhappy with it.

On Monday the Akali Dal warned the makers of the web series to remove 'Kaur' from the title or face the consequences. In an interaction with ANI, Manjinder Sirsa, a member of the Akali Dal, said "We have no objection with her profession, it's her personal life. Our only objection is simply that we want them to remove the surname 'Kaur' because when she herself had earlier dropped 'Kaur' from her name then why it is being used now? We have urged the Chairman of Essel Group, Subash Chandra, to immediately remove it or face the consequences."

I request @bprerna & her brigade to read my tweets again



I have no problem in @SunnyLeone using her name Karenjit Kaur or her choice of work



I am opposing the use of KAUR in the series title by @ZEE5India as this is nothing but a cheap publicity stunt #SunnyLeoneBiopicOnZEE5 pic.twitter.com/aL1AeH0Ndk — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) July 16, 2018

Earlier, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) had demanded an unconditional apology from the actor for using the word Kaur while Istri Akali Dal president Bibi Jagir Kaur also demanded an immediate withdrawal of Kaur from the title and suing Leone instead.

In a letter written to Chandra, Sirsa writes: “Being a North Indian with deep understanding of Punjabi way of life, this comes as a shock that you allowed a biopic with the name Kaur to be aired on your network. I am sure you have a fair idea of sentimental value attached with the surname Kaur. Every Sikh girl remains Kaur before and even after marriage. It is a part of her identity given by Guru Sahib”.

For the uninitiated, Sunny's real name is Karenjit Kaur and her parents were Sikh. She was later enrolled in a Catholic school as it was felt to be unsafe for her to go to a public school. The series on her life will consist of two seasons with 10 episodes each.