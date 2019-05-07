Akela song from India's Most Wanted: Arjun Kapoor's soulful track will boost your spirit

Darshana Devi May 07 2019, 5.49 pm May 07 2019, 5.49 pm

Arjun Kapoor is ditching his romantic roles and has opted for the character of an Intelligence Officer for his next, India’s Most Wanted. After releasing intriguing posters and teaser, the makers dropped the trailer of the film recently and the mention of India’s Osama garnered the film a lot of attention. Following the trailer, we now have the very first song from the film. Titled, Akela, the track is sure to strike an emotional chord.

The clip features Arjun’s character in the midst of his hunt of the deadly villain. Going by the soulful track, Arjun seems to be determined to find the terrorist but things around are not in his favour. The song begins with the actor narrating a dialogue, “Chahe kuch bhi ho jaye, hum use lekar jayenge, chahe naukri jaaye ya jaan,” (no matter, whatever happens, we will take him with us, be it at the cost of losing my job or life). The song can be a source of motivation for all who, at some point in time, happen to be on the verge of giving up. The song is sung by Abhijeet Srivastava and has music by Amit Trivedi. Its lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Take a look at Akela from India’s Most Wanted here:

The trailer has also sparked several speculations of who the film is based on, who the notorious terrorist is that the five unsung heroes in it are chasing. According to our sources, “The film is based on the story of the capture of Yasin Bhatkal, co-founder of Indian Mujahideen, who was captured at Nepal border in 2013. Bhatkal was the mastermind behind many attacks including Pune’s German Bakery blast, Bangalore stadium bombing and blasts in Ahmedabad. He was recently produced in court in Pune, where he pleaded not guilty.”

Also starring Rajesh Sharma, Prashanth, and Prashanth P Alexander, the film will hit the screens on May 24.