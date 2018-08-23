Akh Lad Jaave from Loveratri: Aayush and Warina seem too rehearsed to be true in this party number

The makers of Loveratri have just dropped the second song of the movie called Akh Lad Jaave and it’s an out-and-out club number. The first one titled Chogada was a Gujarati folk song, whereas this one is a disco track. However, we aren’t really impressed with the lead actors’ dance as their steps come across as too rehearsed.

Crooned in the voice of Badshah, Asees Kaur and Jubin Nautiyal, the track has been composed by Tanisk Bagchi, and the lyrics are also penned by Tanishk Bagchi and Badshah. While, the song’s audio is peppy and upbeat, we aren’t impressed by the chemistry between Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Speaking of Loveratri, actor Salman Khan has produced the film under his banner Salman Khan Films. Earlier, he spoke about why he chose Navratri festival as the theme for the movie. He had said, “Love is supreme and ultimate. You love your family, girlfriend, wife, brother, sister and friends, and sometimes we fight with them. But during festival times or at a time when the person needs you emotionally or in bad times like illness or accident, everyone comes back and stands together and forgets all the enmity. That’s how I thought of making a film with the festive background.”

Helmed by Abhiraj Minawala, Loveratri is slated to release on October 5, 2018.