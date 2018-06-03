Akshay Kumar dons the uniform, yet again. Here’s why

Akshay Kumar has been one of the most experimental actors of Bollywood. Over the years we have seen Akshay juggle between different genres of films, and give us gems to remember. He has even donned uniform for various movies. This time too, Akshay is wearing a uniform, albeit, for a different reason.

Apart from being a prolific part of Bollywood, Akshay is also quite involved in a number of social activities. His recent uniform stint too is for a social cause.

The 50-year old actor recently took on Instagram and spoke about his association with Ministry of Road Transport & Highways. The actor has been roped in by the same to spread awareness on road safety.

This is not the first time Akshay has stepped up for a cause that matters.

Akshay Kumar has also opened a self-defence academy for girls where they are prepped with skills that will come in handy in the time of crisis. Given today’s scenario, this is a much-needed skill. He has also launched an app for the army officers where donations can be made to the kin of the deceased officers.

Truly, Akshay is the Rustom of all.

Coming on the reel front, we have seen Akshay don the uniform the last time in Rustom, and before that in flicks like Holiday and Rowdy Rathore. Now that the sequel of the latter has been announced, we are ready to witness Akshay’s Khaki action once more, laced with humour.