Akshara Haasan becomes victim of cyber-crime, private pictures leaked online

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan’s daughter, Akshara Haasan who had forayed into Bollywood with Shamitabh alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Dhanush, is the latest celebrity to face the wrath of cyber-crime. The actresses’ extremely private pictures are leaked on social media and has been turned into viral content by online offenders.

In the leaked images Akshara is seen clicking a few of her pictures in inner-wear, privately. With Akshara herself clicking these pictures, it seems to be a mystery as to how these pictures made their way to Twitter and Instagram. However, the authenticity of the pictures appear to be genuine but one cannot be sure if they’re real or morphed.

This incident has come as a shock and disappointment, not only for her family and friends but for her well-wishers too. As of now, the actress has not taken any action or filed a complaint against the offender.

Akshara Haasan is not the only actress to face notorious hacking and leaks. A few months ago, Amy Jackson’s phone was hacked and many of her personal pictures were leaked on social media.

Stay tuned to in.com for all the further updates on the same.