Bollywood Akshara Haasan leaked photos: Actress seeks help of Mumbai Police and cyber cell to nab the hackers Darshana Devi November 08 2018, 12.24 pm November 08 2018, 12.24 pm

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan’s younger daughter Akshara Haasan is currently in the limelight for all the wrong reasons. The Shamitabh actor recently became the latest victim of cyber-crime as private pictures of her went viral on the internet. Reports have that the actor’s cellphone was hacked, thereby leading to the leak of the pictures. Opening up on the same, Akshara took to social media on Wednesday to express her angst.

Akshara mentioned that it’s ‘deeply unfortunate to make a young girl the victim of such an act only for a pervert mind’s enjoyment’. She further slammed the ‘eye-catching’ headlines used to share the pictures, expressing that it ‘scared her deeper’ and also said that she has reached out to Mumbai Police and cyber cell to track the hacker and hopes that she would be able to get into the bottom of it soon.

Akshara’s sister Shruti Haasan retweeted the post and tagged the Twitter handles of Mumbai police and cyber cell.

Akshara made her Bollywood debut with Shamitabh and then stepped into Kollywood with Vivegam. Helmed by Siva, Vivegam is a spy-thriller featuring Ajith Kumar in the lead and opened to a thunderous response at the box office. She also a film made under the banner of Kamal Haasan production in her kitty.

We hope the issue is resolved soon and hackers are put behind bars.