  3. Bollywood
Akshay Kumar: Actor Siddharth takes a jibe at his citizenship and his interview with PM Modi

Bollywood

Akshay Kumar: Actor Siddharth takes a jibe at his citizenship and his interview with PM Modi

Siddharth's jibe at Akshay Kumar features none other than Donald Trump!

back
Akshay Kumarsiddharth
nextStudent Of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday's romantic track shot across 32 locations

within