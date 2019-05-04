Akshay Kumar: Actor Siddharth takes a jibe at his citizenship and his interview with PM Modi

Ranjini Maitra May 04 2019, 2.06 pm May 04 2019, 2.06 pm

A week ago, when Mumbai headed out to the polling booths to vote and elect the next set of leaders during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Bollywood stars poured in to exercise their voting rights. One of them was Twinkle Khanna, although her husband, superstar Akshay Kumar was nowhere to be seen. His films, of late, have been jammed with patriotic elements and he is actively endorsing a number of initiatives in national interests, Akshay Kumar not voting certainly got people talking.

It was around the same time that his much-discussed citizenship also hit headlines, once more. Akshay, who earlier claimed he had 'honorary' citizenship of Canada, released a statement saying he held a Canadian passport. Not to forget, his recent, 'apolitical' interview with PM Narendra Modi also went viral. South actor Siddharth, known for his sharp wit, has now taken an expert jibe at Akshay, without mentioning him anywhere of course!

Hey @realDonaldTrump since you're getting ready to be re-elected soon, might I suggest an interview with me during your elections? I have crucial questions about how you eat fruit, your sleep and work habits and also your cute personality. I have an Indian passport. DM me please. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) May 3, 2019

That was quite pointed, right? Soon after Akshay's interview with Modi went live on the internet, a portion of netizens found great elements of humour in it. In his series of questions to the PM, Akshay asked him whether he loved mangoes, what he did do when he caught a cold, whether he styled himself and what would he do if he found the Aladdin's lamp?

Siddharth's tweet clearly indicates he found the entire interview to be amusingly not-so-crucial!

Akshay, at the recently held premier of Blank, was quizzed by a reporter about this entire citizenship row. Guess what he answered? "Chaliye Beta"...!

Reaction of deshbhakt @akshaykumar when asked about Voting by a Journalist proves he is a Canadian. pic.twitter.com/nuzGlKyTMl — Bollywood Junction (@mAyUrStUdIoS) May 1, 2019

A clarification issued by him also stated that he was not pleased with all the conversations surrounding his voting rights as well as citizenship.

Doesn't look like it is dying down anytime soon!