Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, trolled over petrol tweets

Petrol prices drive us crazy. We rant about it, tear up our hair but give in and walk up to our cars every day. It’s a vicious cycle. And even top celebrities in Bollywood face the issue – just ask Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan. The duo came under social media scrutiny after fans noticed a tweet over the issue, dating as far back as 2012, was deleted.

The tweet in question complained about the rising petrol prices in the country, a concern that still holds true today. As we recall, 2012 was when the UPA government was in power. That’s not all, another tweet went missing from Akshay’s timeline, where he rued that he couldn’t reach home as all of Mumbai had queued up for petrol before prices shot up.

Khiladi’s fans were unimpressed. While some questioned the actor’s silence, others accused him of siding with the present government.

It is painful to see that your favourite actor @akshaykumar has been turned into a political stooge. Always love him for his dedication, fearless voice and charisma but he is under political pressure.wish he were like @mrsfunnybones ,@ReallySwara ,@udaychopra & Prakash Sir.Alas😔 — Eve (@AdorableRadhika) May 22, 2018

@akshaykumar Ek baat bolun? Dil se bolun? Direct bolta hoon. Pura direct - Tum saala darpok nikle. — Jagrat Yogaj Biswal (@JYBiswal) May 22, 2018

@akshaykumar Sir i am living in noida and my work place is Gurugram. Sir due to Ramazan my office timing has been changed, so i need to leave home at 5AM early in the morning. I am planing to buy scooty for my self will you please let men know when petrol price come in 40s.. — Aftab Alam (@SamwadSansar) May 22, 2018

Amitabh Bachchan too was not spared. Followers realised that just like Akshay, he too had taken a swing at the erstwhile government. You’d think that for someone who is extremely serious about his Twitter following, he’d be more careful.

The price of petrol and diesel in the Modi government is skyrocketing, inflation is at its peak level,



Before 2014, Amitabh, Ashok Pandit, Vivek Agnihotri, Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher, who oppose rising prices of petrol and diesel, why silent? #FuelLootBySuitBoot @IYC pic.twitter.com/aL6CyLmvYz — संजीव शर्मा (@SanjeevINC) May 22, 2018

Some users also went ahead and shared screenshots of Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri, and others, wondering why they are still silent, even though petrol prices are rising as we speak. The current petrol price in Mumbai is Rs 84.70 per litre.

Been reading about some stars who spoke against fuel price hikes pre 2014, but haven't now. Is that not their right & their choice? Free country, remember?



If so-called liberals are gonna bully people into speaking/thinking like them, how different are they from the right-wing? — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 22, 2018

Here is your own reply on why Stars should speak up when required.https://t.co/CjkthPfu44 — Unofficial Sususwamy (@swamv39) May 22, 2018

Choice is everything, though. We can't say we stand for freedom of speech, if we tell people what they should say. Can't have it both ways, man. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 22, 2018

Perhaps, but still, if we are going to force people to voice OUR point of view, that makes us no different to those we want to defeat. We cannot subscribe to hatred, violence, or e-bullying. At least, I can't. I'd love it if everyone spoke, but it has to come from their hearts. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 22, 2018

Meanwhile Vishal Dadlani came out in support of the actors who were trolled online. He iterated that India is a free country and it is the right of citizens to voice their opinions. The surge in petrol prices has hurt citizens a lot, and while comments from celebs may help to curb the issue, it did them no favour to delete the older tweets.