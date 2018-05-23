home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, trolled over petrol tweets

First published: May 22, 2018 09:07 PM IST | Updated: May 22, 2018 10:00 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

Petrol prices drive us crazy. We rant about it, tear up our hair but give in and walk up to our cars every day. It’s a vicious cycle. And even top celebrities in Bollywood face the issue – just ask Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan. The duo came under social media scrutiny after fans noticed a tweet over the issue, dating as far back as 2012, was deleted.

The tweet in question complained about the rising petrol prices in the country, a concern that still holds true today. As we recall, 2012 was when the UPA government was in power. That’s not all, another tweet went missing from Akshay’s timeline, where he rued that he couldn’t reach home as all of Mumbai had queued up for petrol before prices shot up.

Khiladi’s fans were unimpressed. While some questioned the actor’s silence, others accused him of siding with the present government.

Amitabh Bachchan too was not spared. Followers realised that just like Akshay, he too had taken a swing at the erstwhile government. You’d think that for someone who is extremely serious about his Twitter following, he’d be more careful.

Some users also went ahead and shared screenshots of Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri, and others, wondering why they are still silent, even though petrol prices are rising as we speak. The current petrol price in Mumbai is Rs 84.70 per litre.

Meanwhile Vishal Dadlani came out in support of the actors who were trolled online. He iterated that India is a free country and it is the right of citizens to voice their opinions. The surge in petrol prices has hurt citizens a lot, and while comments from celebs may help to curb the issue, it did them no favour to delete the older tweets.

