Akshay Kumar and Bosco Martis are flat buds now and here are the specs

Khiladi Akshay Kumar has a new neighbour! Reportedly, Indian choreographer Bosco Martis has invested in a high-rise abode in Andheri, Mumbai where Akshay owns a flat.

The reports further elaborate that flats in this building range from Rs 3.5 crore to R. 10 crore and Bosco has apparently bought a luxurious property of worth Rs 7 crore by paying a stamp duty of Rs 14.83 lakh. The choreographer has booked a flat on the 32nd floor of the 38-storey building which is touted to be of 3000 square feet.

Well, properties in Mumbai are at not all cheap and this one is no different. Reportedly, the 32-floor high-rise property comes with a lot of facilities including a jogging area, fitness center and a swimming pool to burn the calories and also a children’s area. Akshay bought four flats in the month of November last month of 2200 square feet each at a whooping price of Rs 16 crore.

View this post on Instagram Day 1 on Zero! A post shared by Bosco Martis (@boscomartis) on Oct 29, 2018 at 10:15am PDT

Not just Akshay and now Bosco, many well-known celebs from Bollywood have a property in this high-rise. Filmmaker Anees Bazmee, singers Armaan Malik and Palak Mucchal, lyricist Sameer Pandey, and T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar too own a property in this skyscraper.

Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates from the showbiz circuit.