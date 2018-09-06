Akshay Kumar and Farah Khan bring the house down, early in the morning

Housefull franchise has been making our stomachs rumble with its zany plots, since 2011. And one man has been a constant. Akshay Kumar it is! However, there is yet another constant which is associated with the actor, and that is his habit of waking up early in the morning and being overly punctual at the sets. This time as he is set to make us laugh a riot in Housefull 4, someone else is accompanying him, by being early and mocking director Sajid Khan. And it's none other than Farah Khan.

The movie, first schedule of which has been wrapped in the UK, has its cast and crew in Rajasthan currently for the second one, and that's the place where Farah has joined them all. A song will be shot in Ranthambore. Featuring Akshay Kumar, it will have steps by the master dancer Farah herself. And well, when you have two early birds in the team, that's what happens!

Sajid Khan is returning to take the reins of the director of Housefull franchise. He had not directed the third part due to some differences with producer Sajid Nadiadwala and also went on to say that he regretted that decision of his. Anyway, now he is back in the fourth instalment which will also star Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles.