Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan all set to lock horns once again at the box-office

Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan are all set to lock horns once again at the box-office. Akshay Kumar and Superstar Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 and Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 are all set to release in the Republic week in 2019.

The S Shankar multi starrer 2.0 has been in news since its announcement and is one of the most awaited films. The film’s audio launch was one grand affair when the entire star cast of came under one roof in Dubai for the launch. The delay, however, has kept the project in the news more than the film itself. 2.0 was slated to release in April this year but the makers delayed the film, courtesy: delay in post-production work of the film. The makers are now eyeing the first month of 2019 to release the film.

Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30, which is based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar and his educational program, was earlier set to release in November this year. The makers moved the date to January 2019 due to the popular Republic Day weekend. Patna-based Anand Kumar is famous for running the Super 30 program for economically-challenged IIT aspirants in Patna.

This isn’t the first time the real-life neighbours are meeting at the box-office. Akki’s Rustom and Hrithik’s Mohenjo Daro clashed in 2016. While Akshay’s Rustom went to rake in some big bucks, Hrithik’s film tanked badly at the box-office.