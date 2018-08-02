Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s movie gets a title and it’s indeed GOOD NEWS!

Actor Akshay Kumar has a good news to share with the world. Well, he’s just announced the title of his new movie that stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in it too. And it is Good News! Yes, that’s the title of the movie which is going to be helmed by Raj Mehta and produced by Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films. The movie is set to release on July 19, 2019.

Apparently, Akshay and Kareena are playing a married couple trying to have a baby. Diljit and Kiara are also playing a Punjabi married couple with the same situation. It is a dramedy as informed by Akshay in his post. The movie will start rolling at the end of this year, say reports.

It is after three years that Akshay and Kareena are reuniting on the big screen as they were last seen together in Gabbar Is Back. Also, this movie launches Shashank Khaitan’s associate Raj Mehta as a director. In the past, speculations were abuzz that Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor were to play the second leads, but Karan Johar has locked in Diljit and Kiara for the roles.

We are very excited for this one. Mutual thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.